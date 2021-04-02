In-Town Gallery Enjoys A “Spring Awakening” This April

This April holds the promise of “awakening” for so many reasons, and the artists of In-Town Gallery are celebrating the new season by featuring the Gilded Botanicals of Judy Jones.

Although Judy obtained a degree in Fine Arts in 1973, it is only in the past few years that she has taken her artistic instincts in a new direction - bas relief sculpture. Practiced since ancient times, bas relief sculpture is artwork in which the figures project from a flat background (such as wood or plaster) through carving or casting.

Each of Judy’s pieces begins with a plant selection, and her Spring Awakening choices include a flowering quince, a plant often featured in Oriental art. She carefully imbeds the selected flowers face down into a tray of clay, delicately placing and pressing the pieces to ensure the botanical details are maintained while creating a balanced whole. Once the desired impression is achieved, the pieces of flora are gently removed and a prepared mixture of plaster is then poured over the clay. After initial drying, the piece is inverted, the clay is carefully

separated from the plaster slab which will continue to be cured for a week or longer. After the plaster cast of the flowers is further embellished by sanding, painting, gilding, etc., the elegant bas relief sculpture is ready to be displayed on a wall.

Although the work of Judy Jones is featured at In-Town Gallery during the month of April, many of the artists have joined in to present beautiful Spring creations.

In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue in Chattanooga. Current Spring hours for the Gallery are Thursday through Sunday 12:00 to 5:00. The Gallery offers a wide range of reasonably priced art and fine craft from local artists, including paintings in various media, hand painted silk wearables, sculpture, pottery, works in glass and metal, exquisite jewelry and fine art photography.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!