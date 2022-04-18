In-Town Gallery Gets Monochromatic With Upcoming "Whack And Blite Show"

For their First Friday celebration on May 6th, and during the entire month of May, In-Town Gallery is pleased to feature a unique collection of “black and white” art in multiple media. The public is invited to attend the reception on First Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

A few examples of featured pieces include:

A charcoal “Tree Study” was created by Gay Arthur. As a student at UTC, Gay developed a fascination with architecture and a sense of nostalgia which is clearly evident in her body of work. Her featured piece for May moves in a slightly different direction where she depicts the architectural beauty of nature.

Artist Miki Boni has prepared multiple pieces for the May show including an exquisite “Figure” as well as a “Portrait” in black and white. Miki is an award-winning painter who earned a Master’s Degree in Fine Art. She is well known for her innovative contemporary portraits which is clearly reflected in her featured works for May.

Although jeweler Carol Ott makes pieces in many colors, finishes, shapes and sizes, her featured necklace for May is “Only Comes in Black and White”. This piece was created with individually beaded open hexagonal shapes, linked together to form this original and one-of-a-kind necklace.

Photographer Sybil McClain-Topel will present black and whites ranging from the “Misty” heights of Lookout Mountain to the waters of the Tennessee River where she captured the chaotic beginning of the ChattJack31 race. The kinetic energy of the paddlers created intricate designs on the water with firefly pops of reflected sun shooting through the early morning mist.

This one-of-a-kind black and white monotype created by Ellyn Biven, was inspired by her studio’s view of the Tennessee River. The featured painting shows McClellan Island in the mist shrouded background. With each painting, Ellyn hopes to inspire an appreciation for the beauty of the natural world and to find a sense of calm, peace or a feeling of excitement that is reflected in paint.

The artists of In-Town Gallery offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, pottery, works in wood and metal, unique jewelry, fine art photography and hand-painted silk wearables.

The Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. They are open Thursday through Monday from 11-6 and 1-5 on Sunday.

You can also see their artists’ creations and shop at www.intowngallery.com.