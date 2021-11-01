In-Town Gallery Kicks Off November With Their Annual Holiday Show

It’s time for In-Town Gallery’s Annual Holiday Show. As the co-op gallery begins its 48th year, we are excited to celebrate this beautiful time of year with a debut of new artwork by every member artist.

The Gallery will also have original stocking stuffers and a variety of one-of-a-kind ornaments in addition to a wide range of reasonably priced art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry, fine art photography and hand-painted silk wearables.

The latest works by the member artists will be featured at its First Friday reception on November 5th from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend. Many of the artists will be present to answer questions about their work.

A small sampling of these new works:

“Biomorphics” by award-winning painter Miki Boni, an abstract oil painting that evokes an image of living forms

Robin Howe’s “Dreamland”, a unique and colorful mixed media collage with dyed tissue paper

Oil paintings by Renel Plouffe, that beautifully and colorfully reflect the simple moments of life.

Jonathan Clardy’s new pottery incorporates beautiful sculptural elements which make them lovely to look at as well as to use

From the jewelry collection of Carol Ott, a stunning necklace of black and white beaded open hexagons.

Sybil McLain-Topel’s fine art photography reflecting the beauty of winter in Chattanooga as well as fascinating photos of quirky/humorous juxtapositions and emotionally charged landscapes

“Leading Light”, an elegant necklace by Barbara Murnan, featuring translucent Turkish Banded Agate and set in sterling silver.

These and many other works of art are available – no supply chain problems here!

Award-winning In-Town Gallery is the longest running art gallery in Chattanooga, and one of the longest running galleries in the country. The success of the Gallery has been based not only on the quality of art displayed, but upon its desire to regularly offer new creations from its talented artists.

In-Town Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. Hours are Thursday through Monday from 12-6 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Please visit us during these hours or join us on November 5th for our First Friday reception. You can also see our artists’ creations and shop at www.intowngallery.com.