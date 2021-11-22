James Tucker Brings "Water And Light" To In-Town Gallery This December

During the month of December, In-Town Gallery is pleased to feature the artwork of James Tucker.

Jim’s formal training goes back to his time at the University of Georgia, the Atlanta College of Art and the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center where he developed his skills working in oil, acrylic, watercolor and pen and ink.

Perhaps as important as his formal training, Jim was strongly influenced by his grandmother, an artist who painted sea and landscape scenes along the coast of Connecticut. Today, living near the Tennessee River, Jim pursues scenes that he sees almost daily, and which remind us all of the exquisite beauty of the Tennessee River and mountains that surround Chattanooga.

His current passion centers on the play of light on water. Unlike a mirror which is designed to return unaltered images, water tends to distort light in a multitude of ways, playing with reflections like a funhouse mirror. Objects on the shore will enlarge or diminish, colors shift hue, and tones will appear lighter or darker.

For Jim, the challenge of capturing the feel of the endless variations caused by the transitory effect of rain, sun, distortions and reflections is what has brought him back to painting water scenes.

The thoughtful and moving works of James Tucker, along with a tribute to his grandmother and one her paintings, will be featured at the Gallery’s First Friday event on December 3rd from 5 to 8:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend.

In this holiday season, the artists of In-Town Gallery will also present original stocking stuffers and a variety of one-of-a-kind ornaments in addition to a wide range of reasonably priced art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, pottery, works in wood and metal, unique jewelry, fine art photography and hand-painted silk wearables.

In-Town Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. Hours are Thursday through Monday from 12-6 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Please visit us during these hours or join us on November 5th for our First Friday reception. You can also see our artists’ creations and shop at www.intowngallery.com.