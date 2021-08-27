Jewish Cultural Center Hosting "Out of Our Closets" Art Exhibit And Sale

During the month of September, the Jewish Federation will hold an exhibit and sale of visual art donated by local residents.

Purchased items can be taken immediately. Items range from Japanese prints, needlework, realistic and abstract paintings, intaglio and lithographic prints as well as Judaica. The majority of items are priced under $50. All items are sold as is and all prices are negotiable.

“This sale is in preparation for the renovation that will begin on our facility in December”, stated Michael Dzik, Jewish Federation Executive Director.

“What a better time to clean out our closets. I would also like to thank the leadership of Karen Diamond, and those people who donated items for this project.” Dzik went on to say all proceeds from the sale with benefit Federation programming such as social services, the Chattanooga Jewish Film Series and others.

The Jewish Cultural Center will be open for Out of Our Closets from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

September 1-3, 9-10, 13-15, 17, 20, 23-24. The exhibit and sale will close at 3:00 pm on September 27. Other days in September, the Jewish Cultural Center will be closed in observance of the Jewish high holidays.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.