Leyeon's ShareCase On Display This Month At The Keeody Gallery

Leyeon’s Share Case is an art showcase developed and curated by Andrew Travis, on display this month at the Keeody Gallery at 756 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Andrew Travis, known to his friends as Drew, is a self-taught abstract artist of five years that has thrived of the thought of being dxpe, a development of personal expression. His art reflects self, emotions, concepts, and how he has perceived his and this reality thus far.

The name of the Share Case comes from a fable of Aesop where it is to teach “Partnership with the Mighty is never Trustworthy”. After reading the fable and finding what resonated with Drew, he decided to make his own standard of being a King.

Drew became aware that the Lion was fulfilling his need of hunger at the same time manipulating others to achieve his end goal; he ultimately forgot the people he served, and they could see the spoils for what they also worked towards. The term alone means “the majority” or “the bulk”, but the back story is rich.

With both concepts in mind, Drew came up with his Kingly reasonings of sharing his art to the public. It is as follows:

1. I am Dxpe (Development of Personal Expression)

2. I am a King (Crown)

3. All eyes that see (20/20)

4. Keep Up, Stride Home (Drew)

This sums up Drew in his perception. By him being Dxpe, he can create the art you will see before you. By him identifying himself as a King, like the Lion in the fable, this is his decree. For all those that have eyes will see his work. Drew has a motto that he believes in, Keep Up, Stride Home, so anyone on a journey is welcome to walk in.

To learn more about the Keeody Gallery, visit them online at keeody.com.

*Social Distancing and Mask are required*

