Local Artist Robert Schoolfield Featured Artist at Area 61 Gallery for March and April

Area 61 Gallery is hosting a new body of work by Robert Schoolfield as their featured artist show for March and April 2022.

This latest work of Robert’s is dedicated to his grandmother – JoAnne Schoolfield – who the family lovingly calls, “Nane.” From a young age, he says Nane gifted him the space to create and critique was never of interest to her – only the freedom to express.

Per Robert, "She is full of subtle hilarity, compassion, and artistic talent; she is the sweetest person I know". He continues, "The art displayed in this show is a continuation of my style which I’ve developed through her encouragement by bringing only my truest self to the canvas. With ups and downs, plenty of mistakes, and much room for redemption, I found that my life is the art. It’s my translation of God and creativity. Each piece captures moments and fragments of my being."

Through challenging life experiences, Robert says he developed “a back-against-the-wall mentality” and through it all, he made art. Art became his best friend. Through creating, he says "I learned to get back up – again, again, and again, and still again. When I look at my body of work, I realize it’s all a celebration of Nane, my mother, my brothers, my fathers, and so many more people who love me and root for rawness, realness, and resilience. They keep me connected to what matters. I pray my art brings people closer to their own spirit, inner authority, and authenticity."

The show “Nane” by Robert Schoolfield opens First Friday March (3/4) from 6-8pm at Area 61 Gallery. If you miss the opening, you’ll have another chance to meet Robert to talk about his work, process and more during First Friday April (4/1) from 6-8pm. “Nane" will be available for browsing and purchase through April 2022. Gallery hours are 12 - 6 pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday or by appointment if you are only in town Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. To schedule an appointment, please call (423) 648-9367.

About Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

About First Friday Chattanooga

The mission of "First Friday" Chattanooga is to promote and support local artists by providing them a regular outlet to showcase their work. The First Friday night of each month, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios extend operating hours, host art opening receptions & open house events to showcase the local arts culture. First Friday is a national and global concept with a united goal of connecting the community with the artists on a consistent basis to ensure the arts community thrives and survives. Participating Chattanooga galleries and studios post their events on their social media platforms and on a shared Facebook page: @FirstFridayChattanoogaArts