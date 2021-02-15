Making Black History: Honoring The H*Art Gallery Artists

This Black History Month, the H*Art Gallery is highlighting some of their African-American artists. Each one of these individuals has overcome, risen, and made a mark on our Chattanooga community. Overcoming adversity, these artists give us a glimpse of the joy that creating art gives to them.

De Michael McGee

De Michael was born into a single home in Chattanooga in 1978 and alternated between parents. He has a history of mental health issues that were not understood in his childhood and adolescence. He served a determined sentence as an adolescent in the Department of Youth Detention; and he feels strongly about advocating for youth that end up in the juvenile justice system rather than receiving the mental health assistance they may need.

De Michael was later accurately diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bi-Polar Disorder. De Michael also struggles with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis in his hand and both knees. He has been a member of AIM Center since Friday the 13th 2013 and discovered his artistic talent in their Integrated Arts Program. De Michael strives to be a leader to at risk youth in the Chattanooga community and is determined to live his life with integrity.

Indict the System 12" x 9" Mixed Media, Framed

Willie Watkins

Willie was born and raised in Chattanooga, TN. Willie grew up in a rough neighborhood but believes that it’s not where you are from but how you live and how you treat people that matters. In 2003 Willie was the victim of a home fire that left him homeless for 4 or 5 years. Currently, he is in a stable place and happy to be creating art. He came to the H*Art Gallery with a determination to live righteously and with a good heart.

He credits his faith in Christ for his resolve to be a good person. He has been drawing since his school years, and loves to paint, as well. He is very interested in many aspects of the natural world and uses that as inspiration for most of his artwork. Willie believes that you can find art in your heart, and encourages others to explore their creativity. He wants to be a champion for the innocent and otherwise oppressed, and to shed a bright light with his welcoming spirit and awesome art.

Galactic Volcano 16" x 20" Mixed Media on Canvas

Jessica Johnson

Jessica is a self-taught artist. She has been deaf since birth and communicates through American Sign Language. She has had a love of art for as long as she can remember and has found her voice through creating.

She wants to learn more and share her passion with others through example and teaching. She hopes her work makes others happy and speaks to them as it does to her.

A Declaration of Independence 26" x 20.5" Mixed Media

Kevin Dowdy

Kevin Dowdy, who has been blind for over half of his life, came to H*Art Gallery with a love for beading. He participates weekly at H*Art Gallery’s open studio and at H*Art Gallery community classes where he creates handmade beaded crafts and frames out of recycled calendar paper, as well as original paintings with a variety of tactile materials.

He feels a huge sense of accomplishment upon the completion of each piece of work

Rosa Parks 9" X 12" Acrylic on Matte Board

Dennis Williams

Dennis was born in Chattanooga, TN. where he currently resides. He is perhaps better known as “The Hat Man,” because he sports unique and whimsical hats that he changes out daily. Dennis’ story is nothing short of miraculous. He was in a very serious car accident when he was 9 years old, which left him with brain injury and nerve and growth damage to the left side of his body. He was in a twenty-eight-day coma, during which, he was resuscitated three times!