Mark Making Unveils New Mural “It’s Our Turn” At Stove Works

Local youth participated in workshops led by Mark Making, a local art-based nonprofit organization, to design and create a mural from start to finish based on themes that affect them personally: the challenges of getting a good education, namely the bullying, drug abuse and gang activity happening every day in their schools.

Kennedy Bass, Skylar Muhammad, Ricardo Nache and Tahlia Smith identified a theme suitable for the challenging site offered by Charlotte Caldwell at Stove Works, and collaborated with creatives Josiah Golson and Genesis the Greykid to develop drawings and words appropriate for their concept.

"It is an honor and quite humbling to be the location of 'It's Our Turn.' It is a testament to the fortitude and ambition of youth. By becoming the agents of their truths and of others, Skylar, Kennedy, Tahlia, and Ricardo have created a mural that resonates and wells within each of us," said Charlotte Caldwell, Director of Stove Works

The mural features a school hallway where bullying, drug abuse and gang activity are taking place, a group portraits of the youth who are apart and have made decisions to avoid these behaviors. They hope to inspire other teens and say “It’s Our Turn” to have civic focus on the hard core issues that determine the future of us all. On the bottom panels are listed those who have died from bullycide, drug overdose or as a result of gang activity. It’s time for these unnecessary deaths to stop.

“We want to show the community that we have power, power of choice. We want to show teens that they have power too,” said Skylar Muhammad, Director of Public Relations

The youth were hired by Mark Making to create this project from scratch and once a visual concept and mock up were ready, they learned about funding to support the mural execution. To this end, they wrote and were awarded an ArtsBuild grant, made numerous public presentations and created a video for an awesome and successful GoFundMe campaign that secured the rest of the funding.

“We hope this mural will start conversations about the world we live in today,” said Tahlia Smith, Project Director.

About Mark Making

Mark Making empowers individuals and transforms community through the arts. Since 2009, we have created close to 80 public art installations and facilitated workshops for approximately 3200 children, teens and adults with mental and developmental challenges, the homeless and the incarcerated