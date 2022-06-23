Mary B. Lynch Arts Retrospective Coming To ClearStory Arts

ClearStory Arts proudly presents "MY WORK IS ME", a Mary B. Lynch retrospective June 24th through August 13th with an opening reception on Friday, July 1st in conjunction with First Fridays.

ClearStoryArts Mary B. Lynch Social Media - 1080 × 1080 px

“My work is me. Everything I am and everything I am not. It is my weakness, my strength, my self-esteem. My past and my future…where I am going and where I have been.” ~ Mary B. Lynch

Mary Britten Lynch, of Lookout Mountain, received a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from the University of Chattanooga, and did graduate work at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Long Island, NY University.

She is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, the National Watercolor Society, and the Watercolor USA Honor Society. She has received numerous honors in a variety of media, including the Purchase Award, and the Holbein Award from the National Watercolor Society.

Her work can be found in many places, but most notably in the Smithsonian Archives, the National Women in the Arts Museum, and the Art in Embassies program. She has also been featured in numerous arts publications, like “The Best of Drawing Series…Stroke of Genius.”

Included in the exhibit will be works by CSA artists, who were inspired by Mary B. Lynch’s art.

ClearStory Arts is located 1673 Holtzclaw Ave and is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays. Learn more at www.ClearStoryArts.com