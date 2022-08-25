Master Potters Laurie Graham, Jonathan Clardy Team Up For New Gallery Exhibition

In-Town Gallery presents a joint show by master potters Laurie Graham and Jonathan Clardy.

The title of their show is “Cup-A-Palooza”, and that’s just what it is. They’ve created cups, mugs and all manner of drinking utensils in configurations from traditional to whimsical.

Clardy and Graham have stretched the limits of their craft and created something for everyone. “Cup-A-Palooza” will be a treasure store of one-of-a-kind gifts. Beginning with a reception Friday, September 2nd from 5-8 pm, “Cup-A-Palooza” will run through September 30th.

Native Chattanoogan, Jonathan Clardy, has a BFA in Ceramics and Sculpture from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. While much of his work is wheel thrown, he also alters his pieces by hand to exploit design possibilities.

“My love of rock climbing and the relationship between water and rocks that create soft lines and unexpected turns are shown in my wares,” Clardy notes.

Laurie Graham, long known for amazingly inventive and whimsical work that combines functionality with humor and personality, received her BFA from Tennessee Technological University Appalachian Center for Crafts.

“There are infinite ways one can manipulate clay to become whatever shape the mind holds,” she says. “I incorporate altering, hand building, extruding and carving into my work.”

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. We are open weekdays 11-6 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Their artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft, including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com

Would you like to be a member of In-Town Gallery? If you are an experienced artist or work in fine craft and have a body of gallery quality work, we invite you to apply for membership. You can find the admission process on our website or better yet, come by In-Town Gallery and talk with the artists. They will be happy to answer any questions and get you started on the path to membership.