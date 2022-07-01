New Art Installation Opens Today At The Chattanooga Airport Featuring Local, Regional Artists

A new juried show entitled “Tipping Point” opens today at CHA ART SPACE, a modular exhibit space located in the ticketing area of the Chattanooga Airport.

Curated by local artist Carrie Pendergrass, the new installation features the work of 15 different local and regional artists and marks the third installment since the project debuted last July.

“Our airport is a perfect space for displaying local and regional talent and is a great introduction to Chattanooga’s dynamic art scene for visitors,” said Pendergrass. “The new exhibit centers around the theme of precarious or critical moments.”

“Tipping Point” features a variety of interpretations of the theme with imagery ranging from nature to people to abstraction.

“As the airport welcomes people from around the world, I wanted the space to represent a variety of interpretations to a theme that we can all relate to, the tipping point moments within and surrounding our lives,” Pendergrass explained.

All of the pieces are for sale, and the proceeds will benefit both the artists and the continued operation of CHA ART SPACE to offer free public art exhibits in the future. The artists included in “Tipping Point” are: Brett Billings, Amber Droste, Michelle Hoffman, Robin Howe, Faye Ives, Amanda Rae Long, Aimee Maschhoff, Lourans Mikhail, Ruth Pearl, Carrie Pendergrass, Andy Ramirez, Charity Troy, Rick Whitehead, Nancy Hatch Woodward and Claire Vassort.

The exhibit is available to view now through September. For more information, please visit www.sewntothesea.com/cha-art-space and follow @cha_art_space on Instagram.