Northside Gallery Presents “Moments With Monet" Art Exhibit And Sale

The historic Northside Gallery located inside Northside Presbyterian Church is honored to once again fill its spacious art gallery with this Spring's exhibit entitled "Moments With Monet."

Imagine strolling through the beautiful gardens of impressionist painter Claude Monet as you enjoy the work of several local artists.

Participating artists are a group of talented en plein air painters who have traveled to the gardens of impressionist painter Claude Monet in the charming village of Giverny, France with artist, instructor and tour guide, Durinda Cheek.

Enjoy browsing these original works of art and meet the artists who have submitted pieces in a variety of art mediums, with something for every taste and budget. You'll see work done in oils, watercolors, acrylics, as well as stained glass and some fascinating "assemblages" created with found objects.

Monet's gardens and house at Giverny are among the most famous in France, and offer a myriad of painting opportunities for artists who come from all over the world. Covering nearly 2.5 acres, the gardens are bursting with the colors of literally thousands of flower and plant varieties that provided inspiration for Monet's own paintings as well as countless contemporary artists.

The water garden, with its Japanese style bridge and water lilies may be the most recognizable part of Monet's garden and is featured in Monet's famed water lily paintings. A nearby historic mill, now converted to a cozy guest house, where the artists stayed while on their journey, also offered some stunning subject matter.

The public is cordially invited to The Northside Gallery's First Friday Open House and Artists' Reception on Friday, April 1st from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The Northside Gallery, located at 923 Mississippi Avenue in North Chattanooga, was established 2 years ago to showcase and promote local artists in quarterly exhibits. The gallery encompasses both the lower and upper levels of Northside Presbyterian Church and includes church hallways and a spacious designated gallery space. The gallery entrance is on the parking lot side of the church.

This new exhibit will continue through June 21st during regular gallery hours, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. To purchase art please contact the Northside Presbyterian Church office at 423-266-1766.

Image: "Happiness" by Sandra Babb