Out & About With Artist Anna Carll

Chattanooga artist Anna Carll has been a well-known presence in the local art scene for many years, and her latest work is now on display as part of the artist-in-residence program at The Kinley Hotel on the Southside.

We had an opportunity to chat with her about "The Magnolia Story: Pod Weaving #195" where she explains the inspiration for the piece along with her process and how it all came together.

"The Magnolia Story, a weaving series based on the observation and rending of my 70 foot magnolia tree named Bella, has been a long-running series I return to periodically for inspiration for this part of my art practice," Carll explains.

"Magnolias are a quintessential southern tree that is covered in large blooms by June of each year and can grow to reach over 100 feet in size. Bella is quite a messy tree and after blooming she will rain down red seeds from the blooms center which then drops off and hardens quite like a pine cone. The large shape in my weaving represents this bloom pod which is the center of the life cycle of this magnificent tree."

The piece, on display in The Exchange coffee shop & bar in The Kinley Hotel on Market Street, measures six by eleven feet, using acrylic and alcohol & metallic inks on 300lb Arches watercolor paper. it is stitched with Irish linen waxed thread and hung using hand-forged hooks from an aluminum armature.

To learn more about Anna Carll, vist her website at www.annacarll.com

To learn more about The Kinley Hotel, visit them at www.kinleychattanooga.com