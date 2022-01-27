Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Launches 2022 Youth Photography Showcase

In order to get young people involved in photography, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga annually sponsors the Youth Photography Showcase (YPS) for students ages 14 through 19 and attending high school or its equivalent.

The goal is to highlight outstanding photographs from high school age students from public, private, and home schools as well as youth groups. This is an excellent opportunity for students to share their work across all boundaries and receive recognition for their efforts.

The 2022 Youth Photography Showcase (in its 16th year) opened on January 25, and will close on February 24, 2022. This year, only digital images may be entered in Chattanooga area – no prints. There is no entry fee.

For 2022, there are six categories:

Architecture

People/Animals

Landscapes

Photojournalism

Color Photographer's Choice or Creative

Monochrome Photographer's Choice or Creative

Go to the PSC website: https://chattanoogaphoto.org/contests/youth-photography/ for the details such as required sizing information and the submission form.

There will be a cash prize for the Best of Show and ribbons for HM, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Places in each category. Certificates will be given for images selected to be sent to the Photographic Society of America (PSA) for competition there.

If you want more information, contact the YPS Chairperson at youthcontest@chattanoogaphoto.org.