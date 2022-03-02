Registration Open Now For ArtsBuild's Tech Goes Home For The Arts Spring Sessions

ArtsBuild announces upcoming sessions of Tech Goes Home for the Arts, an ArtsBuild program designed in partnership with The Enterprise Center.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts is a 15-hour course for individual artists of any discipline (visual, craft, film, photography, dance, music, theater, literary) or small arts organizations to become prepared to monetize their online presence and to use digital and social media to connect to their patrons, students, audiences, and collaborators online.

The session for individual artists and arts organizations begins March 28. The session for high school students begins May 23 and is designed to develop their professional online presence as an artist and to use digital and social media to connect to professional arts opportunities.

Tech Goes Home for Adult Artists/Arts Organizations

Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1

Who can apply: Any artist or leader of a small arts organization with beginner level digital and online skills may register. (Individuals must be over the age of 18.)

Cost: $50 copay covers 15 hours of online training, online portfolio development and access to professional arts resources. Participants will be provided with a Chromebook laptop which is theirs to keep upon program graduation. Low-cost internet options are also available as needed.

Deadline to register: Friday, March 25, 2022 by 3:00 p.m. Device pick up will take place the week of March 21.

Tech Goes Home for High School Artists

Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27

Who can apply: Any artist (ages 14-18) with beginner level digital and online skills may register. If the applicant is under 18, written parental/guardian permission is required. Please download and print permission form using this link .

Cost: $50 copay covers 15 hours of online training, online portfolio development and access to professional arts resources. Participants will be provided with a Chromebook laptop which is theirs to keep upon program graduation. Low-cost internet options are also available as needed.

Deadline to register: Friday, May 20, 2022 by 3:00 p.m. Device pick up will take place the week of May 16. Consent forms are due at the time of device pick up.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts is made possible by generous support from Unum, Thompson Engineering, and McKee Foods bakers of Little Debbie® Snacks. For questions, please contact Amy Lowdermilk at amy@artsbuild.com.