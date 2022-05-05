Ribbon Cutting At Sculpture Fields The Friday Helps Celebrates Mothers

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park encourages the community to celebrate Mother’s Day with a picnic in the park on Sunday, May 8.

In support of Mother’s Day Picnic in the Park, Food City is sponsoring “Lime Green Wedding Cake”, a steel sculpture by Austin I Collins with a ribbon cutting on Friday at 3:00pm in the park.

“We are proud to have Food City as a sculpture partner in the park” said Lynn Brown, Executive Manager of Sculpture Fields. “Sculptures need annual maintenance and the donation from Food City will help keep the park in top shape for all our visitors.”

In recognition of the Food City donation, Sculpture Fields at Montague Park will be encouraging our visitors to shop Food City for picnic supplies and bring their Mom’s to the Park on Sunday for a fun, outdoor recognition of Mothers. This is a free event to anyone wanting to take advantage of the park this Sunday to celebrate the Holiday.

Many sculptors in the park are women and mothers. “One of our favorite works is by the late Lin Emery, a mother and creator of motion works who believed that kinetic work let children know that serious art does not have to be static” said Board Trustee Carolyn Kaufman.