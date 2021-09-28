Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Pottery & More” Market On October 9

Scenic City Clay Arts is hosting the “SCCA Pottery & More” Market on Saturday, October 9 from 10 AM - 3 PM at Stove Works.

This outdoor event will include food trucks, live music, a pottery smash booth, wheel-throwing demonstrations, and more than 25 local craft vendors.

“We are so excited to partner with Stove Works to host this fall market in celebration of Tennessee Craft Week,” says Executive Director, Joy Key. “Tennessee Craft Week is the perfect time to recognize our local artists and makers. The pandemic has been hard on the arts community, and Chattanooga needs a fun, uplifting event where we can all come together to support local artists.”

Vendors include: Pam's Pots, Karen Day Pottery, Lauren Maxwell Pottery, Loren Howard Pottery, Marialice Hatch Pottery, Woo Pottery, Petalouda Pottery, Jeannie Williams Pottery, The Natural Trend, Ivory & Oak, The Pot Slinger, Haven Hill Pottery, Whetstone Pottery, Sophy Ivy Pottery, Alexia Ceramics, Tom Hughes Pottery, Elicia Cruz, Tompkins Pottery, Two Can Tie Dye, Bloom CBD, Soundcorps, H*ART Gallery, Hannah Myers Fine Art, The Bitter Bottle, Luna Louise Designs, Emalee Arroyo Paints, Street Diva Designs, Burning Daylight Candle Co., April Childers, and Brent Henry Woodworks.

“Half of the vendors are SCCA studio members, and the rest are other local artists and makers that we have connected with for this event. We’re excited to provide an opportunity for artists to share their work with the community, and for Chattanooga to get a chance to support and celebrate its local makers, entrepreneurs, and artists.”

The market will feature the Sno Top drink truck and Belli-ful Bistro food truck, as well as live music from local buskers.

“We have loved being able to partner with local organizations like Soundcorps and the Food Truck Alley to help bring local food and music vendors to this event,” said Key.

A key feature of the event is the pottery “smash booth,” where participants are invited to make a small donation and pick a pottery piece to smash by either throwing it at a wall or breaking the piece into a bucket. Donation requests for the smash booth begin at $5, and all proceeds go to supporting the mission of Scenic City Clay Arts. The pots available for smashing are former student pieces, donated pieces, or imperfect pieces that potters didn’t want to keep or sell.

“It’s been a tough and stressful year for a lot of people. Sometimes we all just need to let off some steam. Let us help you do it! We provide safety goggles, your smash tool of choice, and plenty of pottery pieces to choose from. All you have to do is start smashing,” said Key. “Smashing pottery is surprisingly therapeutic. It helps you release your stresses and tension into that pot that you’re slinging across the room.”

In addition to the smash booth, SCCA will have opportunities for market attendees to view wheelthrowing demonstrations from SCCA instructors, and participate in a hands-on clay building activity.

“We want this to be a fun, interactive experience for people to enjoy. The weather is cooling down and fall is just around the corner. We think our event is a great way to kick off the fall season with shopping, creative activities, and community.”

Stove Works is located at 1250 E. 13th Street in Chattanooga, TN. Street parking is available on 13th and 14th Street. Market attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. No entry fee or pre-registration is required for this event.