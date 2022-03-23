Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “The Joy of Clay” Virtual Auction

Scenic City Clay Arts will be hosting the second annual Joy of Clay, a virtual auction benefiting the nonprofit ceramic studio beginning March 29 through April 3.

Auction 2022

“This auction is a great way to support Scenic City Clay Arts’ programs like studio membership, pottery classes, free veteran clay workshops, and community outreach programs,” said Sara Bell, Development Associate at Scenic City Clay Arts. “Our ultimate goal is to get clay in the hands of anyone who wants to experience it, so every dollar raised through this auction will support that.”

All of the 50+ items featured in this auction are created by local potters and artists or are from local businesses. Additionally, many of the ceramic pieces have been created in Scenic City Clay Arts’ community studio by members, students, and instructors.

“We are most excited to be partnering with local businesses to pair their items with ceramics made in our studio,” says Executive Director, Joy Key, of the upcoming auction. “For example, we are pairing a $500 gift card to Grimoire Tattoo with a hand painted tattoo-inspired mug from local artist Kevin Miller.”

Other items featured in the auction include a 3-month membership to Common House, a ceramic ramen bowl from Jamie Rae Pottery, CBD products from Farm to Med, gift cards from downtown restaurants and shops, and many more clay creations.

For more information about the auction or to browse items, visit www.scca.betterworld.org. Items are added to the site daily and the full list of items will be available when bidding opens on Tuesday, March 29. The auction will close at 9 pm on Sunday, April 3.