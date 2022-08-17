Scenic City Clay Arts Partners With Association For Visual Arts On New Exhibit

From August 19 through September 30, Scenic City Clay Arts is partnering with the Association for Visual Arts (AVA) to showcase the SCCA Instructor Spotlight Exhibit at AVA’s Landis Gallery.

The exhibit opening reception will take place on Friday, August 19 from 6 pm - 9 pm at AVA located in Chattanooga at 30 Frazier Avenue.

“AVA is excited to be partnering with Scenic City Clay with a shared goal of highlighting the amazing talents of our local ceramic artists and ceramic educators,” said Jen Lewis, Executive Director of AVA.

This exhibit will showcase the incredible talents of six of SCCA’s teaching artists, and will spotlight their functional and sculptural approaches to ceramic arts. Participating artists include: Olive Durant, Marialice Hatch, Loren Howard, Nicole Johnson, Nicole Nichols, Paul Whetstone.

“These artists devote themselves to teaching others and sharing their ceramics expertise through classes at Scenic City Clay Arts,” said SCCA Executive Director, Joy Key. “This exhibit is an opportunity to examine and celebrate each instructors' own style and skill. Our instructors all come from very different training and professional backgrounds, and that artistic journey and individualism is portrayed in their ceramic work.”

In addition to the SCCA exhibit, AVA will be hosting the solo exhibit for Heath Montgomery, replica, in the Main Gallery.

AVA’s gallery is located at 30 Frazier Ave., Suite A in Chattanooga. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from noon - 5 pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon - 6 pm. The SCCA Instructor Spotlight Exhibit is on view at AVA from August 19 through September 30, 2022.