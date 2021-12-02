Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Seeks New Board Members

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is seeking enthusiastic people to join its newly formed Ambassador Board.

The nonprofit organization, which manages the largest sculpture park in the Southeast, is especially looking for individuals who may be but not limited to creatives, young professionals and those passionate about Chattanooga.

If you are interested in art, the outdoors and having fun come learn about our Ambassador Board. Previous experience serving on a board is not required.

Founding Members of the Ambassador Board will host a Meet and Greet on Wednesday, December 8th from 5:30 pm – 7 pm at Pax Breu Ruim located in Chattanooga at 516 E Main Street for those interested in learning about Sculpture Field and opportunities to serve on the Ambassador board.

For more information, contact Lynn Brown, Managing Director at Sculpture Fields at 423.266.7288 or visit www.sculpturefields.org