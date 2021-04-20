Second Round Of Artists Work Grant Program Recipients Announced

ArtsBuild, Public Art Chattanooga and the Southeast Tennessee Development District are pleased to announce the recipients of the second round of the Artists Work Grant program.

The Artists Work Grant program, established in October 2020, provides funding to individual artists, artist studios and non-profit arts organizations to produce artworks for public spaces in Chattanooga. Funding for the program is provided by the City of Chattanooga, Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, and the Footprint Foundation.

The new grant program received a high volume of applications in the first and second rounds, with a diverse range of proposals. In this second round, a total of $98,153 was awarded to seven recipients in the following two grant categories:

Exhibition & Performance

John Beder for a documentary film called The Civil Case.

Charlie Newton for an exhibition of oil paintings at Stove Works entitled Black Bible.

Playful Evolving Monsters for community puppetry workshops, performances, and the Get Off the Grid Festival.

Doors Open Jazz for a summer jazz performance festival.

Public Art

Jacklyn Anderson for a mural called “Important Matters” on the back patio of Sluggo’s Vegan Café.

Stove Works for “Oracular Rooftop,” an interactive rooftop sculpture.

La Paz Chattanooga for a mural at the new Latinx community center.

Applications for the third and final grant review are now being accepted. The deadline for applications is Friday, May 14, 2021.

For more details about the guidelines, terms and the types of artworks that will be considered, as well as the application, please visit artsbuild.gosmart.org.

