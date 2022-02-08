Solo Art Exhibition By Ukrainian Artist Victoria Kalaichi Coming To Townsend Atelier

Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce a solo art exhibition and sale of the works of Ukrainian artist, Victoria Kalaichi.

REFLECTIONS OF THE SOUL is open to the public free of charge and will feature over 30 paintings ranging from still life to animals, to the human figure. Works will be available for purchase and will be on view through March by appointment.

Born in 1986 in the city of Ordzhonikidze in the Russian Republic of Alania. She graduated from the Crimean Art College in Ukraine named after Samokish in 2006. In the same year, she entered the prestigious Kharkov State Academy of Arts and Design. She studied in the Portrait and Genre Workshop of People′s Artist of Ukraine, Professor Ganotsky, and under Honored Artist of Ukraine, Professor Chaus.

Since 2008, she has been a participant in numerous exhibitions and international Plein airs. Her paintings are in private collections in China, America, Holland, Sweden, Russia, Ukraine, etc. Since 2019 she has been a member of Kharkov’s section of the association of Ukraine’s Artists’ Alliance. Her work is represented by Arcadia Gallery, NY, NY, and Gallery Russia.

" With my work I hope to show how close to us is beauty. Beauty in completely ordinary things, which we see everyday," Victoria says. "Our dishes, our tables, our interiors…. It is with love that we select a tablecloth, or a teaspoon, and then these objects cheer us. Beauty in simplicity. It can be silent and static.

"Beauty simply is, and it only takes reaching out a hand or turning one’s gaze to fall under its spell. In this enchanted state the reflections on the surface of a small teapot effortlessly encompass an entire room, which creates its own parallel universe. In this state where suddenly a single apple has a leaf on a delicate stem, and is suddenly not simply an apple, but the most extravagant fruit in the entire kitchen. In this state, where your animal companion doesn’t have to do anything other than exist, to be the most delightful creature on earth."

Solo Art Exhibition + Sale

Opening Reception on Saturday, February 26 from 5:30-9 pm ET at Townsend Atelier in The Arts Building, 301 E 11th St, Chattanooga, TN

Classical Portraiture Workshop March 5 & 6

While in Chattanooga, Victoria will be teaching a two-day classical figure painting workshop assisted by her husband and internationally recognized painter, Denis Sarazhin. There are just a few spots left in the workshop. Details and registration information can be found here