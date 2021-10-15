Student Photography On Exhibit At Hamilton County Courthouse

In collaboration with Dynamo Studios, ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellow Jules Jackson has coordinated an exhibit showcasing photographs made by two local high school students – Zaria Hanner, a sophomore at Tyner Academy, and Richard Mendez, a junior at The Howard School.

The exhibit titled “Views from Chattanooga” includes photographs with sweeping views of urban and natural landscapes, as well as the quiet corners of the city, painting a warm and familiar portrait of Chattanooga. The exhibit is on view in the lobby of the Hamilton County Courthouse through January 2022.

Also on display is a piece that abstract artist and live painter Andrew Travis created with the help of Hamilton County elementary school students at the Back to School Bash event in August. After Travis planned the composition, students, parents, and a police officer participated by adding their artistic expressions to the painting to take the work in new and unexpected directions.

Jackson says, “Curating an exhibit was a wonderful experience. I learned through every step of the process, from planning the logistics of the exhibition to curating the work to the final installation. The two photographers featured in the exhibition have so much talent and drive for success, and I'm happy that we could give them a platform to advance in their artistic and career goals.”

Dynamo Studios offers year-round educational programming in photography, videography, and music. Their mission is to combine education with technology and creativity to equip and empower rising creative professionals. The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program places college juniors, seniors, or recent graduates in a 12-week, part-time (10 hours per week) paid work experience with a local arts organization. The program also includes professional development, networking, and community engagement experiences. The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program is made possible by generous support from the Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund.

The Hamilton County Courthouse is located at 625 Georgia Avenue in Chattanooga and is open to the public Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. To learn more about ArtsBuild, visit artsbuild.com.

“The View” © 2021 Photograph by Zaria Hanner.