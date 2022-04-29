Tech Goes Home For The Arts Registration Open Now For High School Artists

ArtsBuild announces the upcoming session of Tech Goes Home for the Arts for High School Artists, an ArtsBuild program designed in partnership with The Enterprise Center.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts for High School Artists is a 15-hour course for individual artists (ages 14-18) of any level or discipline (visual, craft, film, photography, dance, music, theater, literary) designed to develop their professional online presence as an artist and to use digital and social media to connect to professional arts opportunities.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts for High School Artists

Who can apply: Any artist (ages 14-18) with beginner level digital and online skills may register. If the applicant is under 18, written parental/guardian permission is required. Please download and print permission form using this link .

. How to apply: Please access the Google Form link for registration at https://artsbuild.com/programs.

for registration at https://artsbuild.com/programs. When: The 15-hour course will take place in person at ArtsBuild (301 E. 11th St., 2nd Floor) from Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. each day. Light snacks will be provided.

Cost: There is no cost to participants in Tech Goes Home for High School Artists. The 15 hours of online training includes online portfolio development and access to professional arts resources. Participants will be provided with a Chromebook laptop which is theirs to keep upon program graduation. Low-cost internet options are also available as needed.

Deadline to register: Friday, June 3, 2022 by 3:00 p.m. Device pick up will take place on the first day of class, Monday, June 6. Consent forms are due at the time of device pick up.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts is made possible by generous support from Unum, Thompson Engineering, and McKee Foods bakers of Little Debbie® Snacks. For questions, please contact Amy Lowdermilk at amy@artsbuild.com.