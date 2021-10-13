The Chattery Announces Arts For Older Adults Program

Learning nonprofit The Chattery is excited to announce their Arts for Older Adults program, which features 11 virtual workshops free of charge for anyone aged 65 or older. Workshops range from watercolor painting to fiction writing.

“We had a smaller version of this program in Fall of 2020 thanks to a grant from ArtsBuild and Morning Pointe Senior Living Centers, and we are delighted to expand on the program this year,” says Shawanda Mason, creative director of The Chattery.

Workshop dates and subjects are as follows:

Sunday, October 17, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: Abstract Doodling

Wednesday, October 20, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. ET: Crayola-graphy 101

Tuesdays: November 2, 9 and 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Introduction to Writing Fiction

Wednesday, November 3, 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. ET: Beginner Handlettering

Friday, November 12, 12 to 1 p.m. ET: Abstract Painting for All

Friday, November 12, 3 to 4 p.m. ET: Watercolor Painting - River Sunset

Sunday, November 14, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: Modern Art Collage

Wednesday, December 1, 9:30 to 11 a.m. ET: Chalkboard Lettering 101

Friday, December 10, 3 to 4 p.m. ET: Watercolor Painting - The Secret Life of Plants

Sunday, December 12, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: Memory Keeping - The Celebration Banner

Tuesday, December 14, 12 to 1 p.m. ET: Abstract Ornament Painting

This program is provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Access grant program, ArtsBuild’s Community Cultural Connections grant program, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Community Outreach Grants Committee.

Teachers for the workshops are Lesley Miller of Lettering with Lesley, Keelah Jackson-Harris of Keeody Gallery, April Corbett of Upstate Mississippi, artist Lisa Denney, and writer Anneli Matheson.

Classes are hosted on Zoom and will be recorded for anyone who can’t make it live. Supplies are provided for workshops that require them and will be available for pickup, drop off or mailed for those who register. Space is limited. Register for this program at www.thechattery.org/arts.

About The Chattery

Founded in 2014, The Chattery believes in enjoyable education and community collaboration by offering fun, affordable and accessible classes to the Chattanooga community. The Chattery also provides an unlimited variety of events, lecture series and workshops by serving as ambassadors who help cultivate and encourage your passions. In the past seven years, The Chattery has offered over 1,000 classes, events, and workshops in over 50 venues throughout Chattanooga. For more information, visit www.thechattery.org.