The Chattery Announces Free Professional Development Series For Artists And Arts Organizations

Starting in March, Chattanooga-based nonprofit The Chattery is offering a free virtual professional development series for artists and arts organizations called the JumpstART Series.

Workshops and panels include professional and personal development training, such as:

Social media and marketing

Bookkeeping and accounting

Website development classes from Shopify LA

Personal development including tai chi and mental health

This workshop series was born out of work The Chattery has done with Arts Forward Chattanooga to help make the arts community in the Chattanooga area stronger. The workshops provided are a result of a survey conducted in Fall of 2020 with artists and arts organizations.

“The JumpstART Series is a direct result of the needs communicated by the arts community,” says Jennifer Holder, operations director at The Chattery. “COVID-19 has hurt the arts community in many ways, and we hope this series will be a beacon of hope for artists and arts organizations who are looking to grow or launch their businesses.”

This workshop series, offered in partnership with Arts Build, Association for Visual Arts (AVA) Arts Forward Chattanooga, and Shopify LA, is provided by funds from the Tennessee Arts Commission ABC Fund and Arts Forward Opportunity Fund.

All workshops are provided live and will be recorded for participants to watch later. All workshops have live closed captioning. If an interested participant doesn’t have reliable internet access, email The Chattery at info@thechattery.org or call 423-521-2643. Limited hot spots are available for use via Tech Goes Home.

To sign up for the JumpstART Series, head to www.thechattery.org/jumpstart.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!