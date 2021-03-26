The H*Art Gallery Celebrates Women Artists In April

This April we want to celebrate the women at H*Art Gallery who have shared their talents with the world. Women are historically underrepresented in the fine arts world. Yet, here at H*Art we are happy to bring visibility to the prolific works made by these incredible artists.

Amy Belk attributes her artistic influence to her grandmother, who gave her a scrap box that she, Amy, and Amy’s mother kept full of “tidbits” and treasures with which to create. Her grandmother would supply her with “real” art materials and encouraged her free expression on these special summer visits during her childhood.

After struggling for many years with physical and psychological issues, Amy renewed her former passion for making art. She has developed a style that combines collage technique with sculptural use of vintage, found objects. She finds that using the odds and ends helps her to cope with her fragmented emotions. She is also proficient in graphic arts and is always challenging herself in her approaches to art, exploring all sorts of other media.

Erica Birch came to H*Art Gallery through Partnership for Children & Families. She is a survivor of physical abuse and emotional trauma. She suffers with her diagnosis of depression and bipolar disorder. Erica chooses to focus on the light within her to move forward.

Her words say it best, "Despite all that has happened, I have always felt loved and supported. I especially feel a deep sense of community at the H*art Gallery. It's beautiful place and I have come to think of it as my family. It's a place where we can come together and choose not to focus on the ugly. Instead, here at the H*Art I can confidently choose to take all that has been broken, and channel it into something therapeutic. I have gained the courage to sculpt a new soul journey with new friends. Here I can choose to rise from the ashes. I choose to create not just art but happiness, wholeness, and health. Thank you for supporting my journey. Life is better with art. Live better now."

Shawna K. Lindsey came to H*Art as a volunteer with our Low-Vision group art expression class for artists with blindness or low vision. She soon realized that she found comfort and healing amidst her fellow-artists and decided to share her story and her talents, joining as an exhibiting artist.

Here is her story, in her words, “I was born in Knoxville, TN. I have suffered from PTSD for 50 years resulting from childhood sexual abuse. I joined an oppressive, legalistic cult when I was 16. I came to faith in Jesus when I was 20, but spent the next 26 years in the cult. I was misdiagnosed and medicated for Bipolar Disorder. After my father’s suicide, a slow healing process from my PTSD began. I married, raised 3 children, finished my B.S. in Speech Pathology in 1989, and went to law school in 1995. In 2008, I was able to go to seminary. God opened my eyes and led me out of the cult in 2009. I now proclaim redemption, freedom and grace through Jesus; He is my emancipator and liberator! Art, music, and writing have brought me healing and hope throughout life’s journey. My husband and I have 5 children and 9 grandchildren! I work as a substitute teacher.”

Jennifer Davis is a survivor of abuse and abandonment, in addition to being a cancer survivor. She receives support services from Johnson Mental Health, which is the connection that eventually led her to H*Art Gallery. The art-making process brings her overactive mind to a relaxed state and relieves the symptoms of Bipolar Disorder. Jennifer began to explore art more than twenty years ago.