The Hunter Museum of American Art Is A 2022 Blue Star Museum

by

The Hunter Museum of American Art is joining museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.

The 2022 program began on Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, and will end on Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

by

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Friday

June 3, 2022

Saturday

June 4, 2022

Sunday

June 5, 2022

Monday

June 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more