The Hunter Museum Of American Art Presents Spectrum 2022 Auction And Gala

Chattanooga’s premier arts gala is on the horizon, and this year’s festivities offer art lovers a chance to add to their personal collections while raising essential funds to help support the Hunter’s mission of connecting people of every background with creativity, knowledge, and ideas.

Chaired this year, the Hunter’s 70th anniversary, by longtime museum supporters Ashley and Ward Davenport and presented for more than 20 years by First Horizon, the sold-out event features two memorable events, both anchored by art auctions: a lively silent art auction on Thursday, November 10th and an exciting live art auction on Saturday the 12th.

The good news for art lovers is that you don’t have to be present at the events to participate in the auctions, and all auction artwork is available to preview now!

Art Selection Chairs Amanda and Keith Jackson and their committee traveled to Chicago, New Orleans, Charlotte, and Atlanta, as well as Chattanooga, to handpick a diverse selection of artworks for the silent and live auctions.

The Jacksons, Davenports, and committee members Angie and Ricky Supan, Hannon and Cam Doody, Candy Kruesi, Bettye Lynn Smith, Jennifer and Will Kline, Rob Praino, and Collin Rogers worked to ensure that the chosen artworks reflect a variety of tastes and price ranges to entice new and seasoned collectors alike.

Silent auction artwork will be available for purchase online in advance of the auction, with bidding and “buy it now” options. Bidding for the silent auction opens on November 5 and closes on November 10 at 9pm. Live auction artwork will be available to bid on for those not attending the event by placing a sealed bid. Contact the museum for more details.

Remember, you don’t have to attend either Spectrum event to participate in the auction! You can register online and bid from anywhere.

Stay tuned for more details by signing up for Hunter emails on the museum’s website or following the museum on Facebook or Instagram or visit the auction website.