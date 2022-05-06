The Hunter Museum Presents Enchanted: A History Of Fantasy Illustration

Continuing its 70th anniversary, yearlong focus on collecting, the Hunter Museum of American Art is pleased to present the second of three, anniversary-year special exhibitions featuring collections – this one a collection of fantasy illustrations.

Opening the evening of Thursday, May 19th, Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration will highlight some of the most memorable and stunning characters and scenes from the realm of fantasy and will take visitors on a fantastical journey through centuries of fairy tales, myths, and legends.

From The Epic of Gilgamesh to Game of Thrones, the exhibition reveals how artists have brought mythology, folklore, and modern epics to life, portraying impossible realities where dragons breathe fire, angels battle demons and magicians weave spells. Enchanted, organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., features more than 100 artworks. While focusing on American fantasy illustrations from the early 20th century to the present, the collection featured in the Enchanted exhibition also includes artwork depicting over five centuries of legends and lore.

“For anyone who has ever lost themselves in a fairytale, or spent an afternoon engrossed in a comic book, this exhibition is for you,” notes Hunter Museum Chief Curator Nandini Makrandi. “Enchanted is the first major exhibition delving into the many worlds of fantasy art, with historic artworks dating as far back as ancient Roman times to contemporary digital pieces that are part of present everyday culture.”

Step into the world of fantasy and explore with us during Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration, generously sponsored by See Rock City, Inc. During the run of the exhibition, the Hunter Museum is hosting enchanting events that will teleport visitors of all ages to a magical realm.

Exhibition-Related Events:

Thursday, May 19, 6-8 PM – Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration Opening Event

Be the first to see our new exhibit. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume, and there will be a hands-on space to make fantasy masks or add a special enchanted touch to your outfit.

Thursday, June 2, 6-7:30 PM – Studio Sessions: Chatt and Comix

Dive into the world of comics during this beginner-friendly workshop. Writer Erin Keepers and artist Fend Hamilton will lead you to through the process of creating your own hand-drawn comic. Registration is required; please visit huntermuseum.org.

Thursday, June 9, 6-7:30 PM – Cosplay at the Hunter

You are invited to the Hunter’s first Cosplay Night to celebrate Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration. Cosplay as a character from their favorite fandoms for a chance to win a cosplay contest and enjoy illustrations from your favorite fantasy series like A Game of Thrones, Earthsea, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. $5 off admission for guests who arrive in costume.

Thursday, June 30, 6- 7 PM – Fantasy Collecting Panel

Meagan and Jason from Infinity Flux and special artist and fantasy memorabilia collecting panelists will share their collecting stories and offer tips to new and experienced comics collectors alike. Panelists will also bring examples of some of their prize pieces.

Thursday, July 7, 5:30-7:30 PM – Fantasy Game Night

All table-top gamers are invited to game night at the Hunter to join a short one-shot DnD campaign with premade character sheets or play board games like Catan and Betrayal at House on Haunted Hill. You’ll have a chance to explore the new exhibit Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration, featuring illustrations from Dungeon and Dragon Monster Manuals. Free and open to all.

Thursday, July 14, 6-7 PM – Hip Hop Fantasy

KG Konstruct and Crew will perform with inspirations from Dragon Ball Z, Thriller and Rerun rhythms.

Thursday, July 28, 6-7 PM – David Eller: Big Foot Investigator

Meet expert Big Foot Investigator David Eller for an unforgettable night learning more about his findings and the many sightings of Big Foot in our region. The program will take place in our special exhibit which includes a Big Foot sculpture to inspire the program.

Sunday, August 14, 2-4 PM – Family Fun Day Fairy Tales Enchantment

The Hunter will be enchanted with indoor and outdoor activities including art-making stations, scavenger hunts, food tastings, costume making and performances. Local artists and performers will lead visitors of all ages in art making activities to connect and inspire.

Thursday, Aug 25, 6-7 PM – Enchantment with Ballet Esprit

Join us for a special fantasy-inspired dance performance by Ballet Esprit.

Visit www.huntermuseum.org to learn more and to find a complete list of exhibition-related events. We look forward to this magical summer with you at the Hunter Museum!