The Northside Gallery Presents “Imagine", A New Exhibition For February

The Northside Gallery is delighted to once again fill its beautiful gallery space with art in every medium and style! This winter's exhibit entitled "Imagine" features 17 local artists who are members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga and the Regional Art Alliance.

Enjoy browsing new original art, have a snack, and meet the artists. These talented local artists have submitted recent work in styles ranging from realism to abstract and everything in between, so there's something for every taste and budget. Featured paintings will include oils, acrylics, pastels, mixed media, colored pencils, and watercolors.

Both the Civic Arts League and the Regional Art Alliance were founded by groups of artist friends in order to provide a venue for local artists to gather, enjoy fellowship, paint together, learn from each other and from established artists and guest speakers. Members of both groups come from all around the Chattanooga/Cleveland/North Georgia area.

The Northside Gallery was established 2 years ago to showcase and promote local artists in quarterly exhibits. The gallery encompasses both the lower and upper levels of Northside Presbyterian Church and includes church hallways and a spacious designated gallery space. The gallery entrance is on the parking lot side of the church.

he public is cordially invited to The Northside Gallery's First Friday open house and reception on Friday, February 4th from 5 to 7 p.m.

This new exhibit will continue through March 22nd during regular gallery hours, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. To purchase art please contact the Northside Presbyterian church office at 423-266-1766.

Artists exhibiting work:

John Alvis

Sandra Babb

Vera Susan Chamlee

Irma Herzog

Faye Ives

Judine Jacobs

Peggy Jennings

Joyce Jones

Janice Kennedy

Cindy McCashin

Doris Morris

Eva Mozingo

Vicki Styons

Brent Templeton

Helen Wiley

Evelyn Marie Williams

Faye Wolfe

The Northside Gallery is located at Northside Presbyterian Church, 923 Mississippi Avenue in Chattanooga. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required.