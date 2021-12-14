THE OFFICE Partners With ArtsBuild To Launch A Climate-Focused “Artists At Work”

THE OFFICE performing arts + film, with $3 million of support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, continues the national expansion of its Artists At Work (AAW) initiative, its workforce resilience program inspired by FDR’s Depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) and its Federal Project Number One.

Today THE OFFICE announces a consortium of five cultural organizations that it will work with to launch AAW across the Mississippi Delta and a partnership with ArtsBuild and the Lyndhurst Foundation to launch a climate-focused edition of the project in the Thrive Region in and around Chattanooga, TN.

THE OFFICE, in collaboration with the FreshGrass Foundation, conceived AAW early in the COVID-19 pandemic, as artistic communities were ravaged, careers were halted, and dire financial struggles ensued. The initiative addresses an urgent need to reimagine the culture sector and how we value artists’ role in society—a need that the pandemic has starkly revealed, and that will continue as the public health crisis abates.

Artists At Work is a workforce resilience program designed to support the rebuilding of healthy communities through artistic civic engagement. The program pays artists to keep making art; gives support to cultural organizations (called Culture Hubs) and arts workers in that community to host and work with those artists; and connects both artists and cultural organizations to local social impact initiatives in areas such as youth mental health, suicide prevention, food justice, prison reform, at-risk youth, sustainability, and environmental justice.

Participating artists receive a salary, calculated using the MIT Living Wage Calculator for their respective region, for a period of one year, as well as full healthcare benefits. Following their participation in the program, they are eligible for unemployment benefits, and may continue healthcare coverage under COBRA if they choose. Artists working in any artistic discipline qualify for the program; they must be local to the region, and actively interested in a social practice.

THE OFFICE founding director Rachel Chanoff says, “Artists are workers whose work product is crucial to the health of every society. We are thrilled to bring Artists at Work to the Delta and Thrive regions, and to help artists lend their creative visions to the flourishing of their communities.”

In the Delta, The OFFICE worked closely with Mississippi Center for Cultural Production (Sipp Culture) in Utica, MS, to select Culture Hubs that span a broad range of artistic disciplines and reflect the region’s vast cultural diversity: Ashé Cultural Arts Center, in New Orleans, LA; Delta Commons Group, in Clarksdale, MS; Historic Clayborn Temple, in Memphis, TN; McElroy House, in Dardanelle, AR; and Sipp Culture. These organizations will select the artists and social impact initiatives with which they will soon work.

Carlton Turner, Co-Director of Sipp Culture, said, “Artists at Work makes it plain that artists and creatives are critical parts of every community. We are excited to work with the team at The OFFICE and proud to be a part of this amazing cohort of organizations working to improve conditions in the Mississippi Delta.”

Alongside—and simultaneous with—its work in the Delta, THE OFFICE has joined forces with ArtsBuild, which will serve as the Culture Hub, and the Lyndhurst Foundation, which has provided funding, to undertake an Artists At Work project focused on climate resilience in the Thrive Region, comprised of 16 counties across northeast Alabama, northwest Georgia, and southeast Tennessee. ArtsBuild will host five artists, each in collaboration with a social impact initiative, that will be announced at a later date.

James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild, said, “ArtsBuild is excited to serve as the hub for the Greater Chattanooga project. One of our goals has been to be more of service to the region, and Artists at Work is a creative vehicle that helps us accomplish our goal while employing artists and engaging in critical conversations around climate.”