Third Round Of Artists Work Grants Program Recipients Announced

ArtsBuild, Public Art Chattanooga and the Southeast Tennessee Development District are pleased to announce the recipients of the third round of the Artists Work Grants program.

The Artists Work Grants program, established in October 2020, provides funding to individual artists, artist studios and non-profit arts organizations to produce artworks for public spaces in Chattanooga. Funding for the program is provided by the City of Chattanooga, Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, and the Footprint Foundation.

The new grant program received a high volume of applications in all three rounds, with a diverse range of proposals. In this third round, a total of $69,000 was awarded to seven recipients in the following two grant categories:

Exhibition & Performance

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park for “Bees, Blossoms, and Bases: A Cross-Pollination Burn at The Fields.”

Move N Groove Kidz for “Capoeira Chattanooga Presents: Dance and the Art of Capoeira” performances and classes.

Ballet Esprit for “Plumbline Project” dance education intensive and performances.

Evan Philip Lipson for a Double Bass Performance and Remembrance at the Enterprise South Nature Park Bunker #1.

Public Art

Anna Carll and Claire Vassort, the Artist Team of 2CREATE, for "Give Way to the Wind" mobile installation at the Chattanooga Airport.

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center for Bird Migration Mural at the Welcome Center.

Amanda Brazier/Amanda Brazier Studio for Gaining Ground Grocery Murals.

For more details about these projects and other grantmaking programs at ArtsBuild, contact Miriam Manda, Manager of Grants & Community Engagement, (423) 777-4214, miriam@artsbuild.com.

About ArtsBuild

Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ArtsBuild’s mission is to build a stronger community through the arts. Founded in 1969, ArtsBuild has supported the creative future of Hamilton County by investing more than $76 million over the past 52 years in our community’s many arts organizations, funding arts integration programs for our students and teachers, and ensuring that even our most underserved populations have access to arts programming. ArtsBuild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. To learn more, visit: www.artsbuild.com.

About Public Art Chattanooga

Public Art Chattanooga (PAC) is dedicated to presenting a wide variety of high-quality public art, working with the community to enhance the civic environment, and enrich the lives of visitors and residents. To learn more, visit: www.publicartchattanooga.com.