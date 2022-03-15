Townsend Atelier Seeks Help For Ukrainian Artist Taking Refuge In Chattanooga

Over two years ago, Peggy and Stan Townsend of Tonswend Atelier began conversations with Victoria Kalaichi and her husband, Denis Sarazhin, to travel from Ukraine to Townsend Atelier in Chattanooga to teach a portrait painting workshop and install a solo exhibition of Victoria’s paintings.

The scheduled the events for the end of February/mid-March of 2022. Victoria and Denis bought their plane tickets well in advance and departed from their hometown of Karkiv for Chattanooga on February 23.

After long hours of international travel, it was not until they landed in Atlanta, GA, on February 24, that they discovered Russia had invaded their country and that the danger facing their family, friends, and home was escalating by the minute.

Most of their family resides in Kherson, which, since February 24, has been occupied, bombed and shelled. Bombs have gone off just 200 meters from their apartment in Karkiv, and the devastation continues to worsen.

Thankfully, Victoria and Denis are safe in Chattanooga. Since the first day of the invasion, they have received an outpouring of emotional support. They are doing their best to cope with the stress and uncertainty of their future and the future of their families and country. Clearly, it is uncertain how long they will need to stay in Chattanooga.

While they are safe in the United States, they have no idea how long they will need to be here and must make plans for housing, utilities, transportation, and daily living expenses until the situation in Ukraine is more certain.

Through Go Fund Me, the Townsends are raising money for Victoria and Denis. Funds raised from this campaign will help them with their transition to life in Chattanooga.

"Of course, there are many in need, but here is somewhere to start," Peggy and Stan said. "The gesture of support is as precious as the currency. Any donation is deeply appreciated. Your thoughtfulness is deeply appreciated."