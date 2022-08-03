"Twice Over Forty" Art Exhibition Opens This Friday At In-Town Gallery

In-Town Gallery presents a showing of photographs and heirloom furniture created by Chattanooga area photographer and woodworker William Johnson.

The title of his show, “Twice Over Forty”, refers to the fact that Mr. Johnson has reached his 80th birthday, or as he says, “I’m twice forty!”

To celebrate this milestone, his show will feature large scale photographs, custom designed and crafted heirloom quality furniture as well as other smaller finely crafted wood pieces. Beginning with a reception Friday, August 5th 5-8 pm, the show will run until August 31st.

Johnson has pursued photography since the age of fourteen when his dad set up a dark room. Then in his forties his lifelong joy in building things morphed into designing and building fine furniture. Combining functionality with a clean elegant look, his pieces are strongly influenced by Shaker designs and the Arts-and-Crafts era. The major furniture piece in this show will be a Hall Table made from Brazilian Cherry.

In addition to his furniture, “Twice Over Forty” will also feature large-scale black and white photographs such as, “Standing Ready”, which is 28” x 42” in size, as well as Johnson’s bold color photographs, taken both locally and in his travels.

William Johnson grew up in New Jersey but spent much of his life on the west coast working in Silicon Valley before coming to the Chattanooga area. He and his wife Sherry settled in Cleveland, TN in 2003.

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. The gallery is open from 11-6 p.m. except Sunday 1-5 p.m. We are closed Tuesdays. Our artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft, including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography.

