UTC's Institute of Contemporary Art Launches Inaugural Exhibition, "Home/"

Home/ is the inaugural exhibition of the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) at UTC, and highlights artmaking in our city that celebrates a sense of community and awareness to place.

The exhibition expands ideas of “home” through 12 artists with a direct connection to Chattanooga, with artwork made between 1995-2020 and ranging from drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and video.

The circumstances and challenges of the past year called into question how one defines, documents, and reinforces a unique sense of place—relationally, socially, geographically, and politically: from the rapid physical shrinking of direct social circles due to quarantine and “stay at home” orders, to creating new online communities through digital tools, to monitoring our impact on and reconsidering relationships with our region’s land, and by recalling domestic spaces—both imagined and real—as places for creative abandon and protection.

The artists in Home/ approach these realities from their individual viewpoints unique to our city and region: topics range from the most personal and intimate first-hand experiences, to more universal questions addressing our innate human desires for connection, mobility, mark-making, and representation.

Marc Boyson's kickabouts

Tuesday and Thursdays 10am-11am

Departing from the ICA

Streaming on @marcboyson IG TV

Exhibiting artist Marc Boyson will embark on local "kickabouts" starting and ending at the ICA (UTC’s Fine Arts Center) on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10-11am during the run of Home/.

Watch Boyson live on his Instagram @marcboyson or follow him in person by meeting at the gallery before he departs. Upon his return to the gallery, Boyson will place the traveled 14-sided cuboctahedron sculpture in the exhibition.

About the ICA @ UTC

We are a Southern, artist-driven ICA on the campus of UTC that presents challenging, curious, and adventurous encounters with contemporary art. The ICA is always free and open to the public. Visitors must wear a mask on campus, and practice social distancing.

Spring 2021 exhibition hours: M-Fri 10am-4pm, Weekends 12-4pm. Viewing appointments are recommended to ensure social distancing is maintained in gallery spaces.

