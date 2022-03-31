When Poetry And Sculpture Meet In A Live Performance

Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce a special performance of original poetry by Chattanooga poets, Moll King, and Erika Roberts. They will be accompanied by sculptor, Maria Willison will do a live portrait sculpture demo.

The event is open to the public free of charge but donations of $5 are welcome.

In January 2021, Moll and Erika were hired as portrait models for a sculpture workshop at Townsend Atelier led by internationally acclaimed sculptor, David Simon. Moll and Erika had to sit still for 7 hours a day (with breaks) for three days while being studied and sculpted by 10 students who had enrolled in the workshop.

The experience of being intensely observed and examined by strangers grew into a deeply personal experience for both models. Each felt compelled to capture their unique experience through writing poetry which will be performed at Intimacy of a Stranger, on April 15 at Townsend Atelier.

With portrait sculpture, we often only look at and admire the finished work of art without thinking about what the experience was for the model or what they were feeling or thinking.

"I want to have a conversation with all of you about what it feels like to fall into short-term love," Moll King says. "What it's like to have your heart filled for just a day, and drink the intimacy of a stranger. It's the drunkest I've ever been."

The evening will include performances by each poet, process photographs from the sculpture workshop, and a live sculpture demo by artist, Maria Willison.

"Poetry allows organic sharing of a vision," Erika Roberts says.