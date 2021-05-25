“Wild Safari” Gallery Opens At Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Arts at Erlanger announces the “Wild Safari” gallery opening at Erlanger Baroness Hospital in the gallery corridor.

The juried gallery consists of a multitude of different mediums including paintings and photographs inspired by the adventure of a safari. Lions, cheetahs, giraffes, and breathtaking landscapes are just a few of the subjects of the vast gallery.

Artists Lisa Bohnwagner, James Burns, Leslie J. Dulin, Karen Flatt Eustice, Gregory Gould, Lupina Haney, Sandy Hullander, Faye Ives, Ann Jackson, Howard Kaplan, Janice Kennedy, Adam L. Massey, Spears McAllester, Milton McLain, Joe Milholm, Carina Miller, Dr. Brandon Morrical, Tsega Tessema, Evelyn Marie Williams, Alan Wolfe, and Jackie Wolfe comprise the gallery. Many of the pieces are available for purchase from the artists.

The gallery will be available for viewing from May 22 until September 22 in the gallery corridor at Erlanger Baroness Hospital. Due to current visiting limitations in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, only hospital staff, patients and approved visitors can access the gallery corridor. However, all gallery artwork can be viewed online at erlanger.org/artsaterlanger.

The Arts at Erlanger committee is a volunteer organization that facilitates art-based therapy throughout the health system. The goal of the Arts at Erlanger committee is to provide reprieve for hospital patients and visitors who may draw comfort from a variety of art forms including visual art, music and dance. For more information about Arts at Erlanger and upcoming performances, please visit erlanger.org/artsaterlanger.