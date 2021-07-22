Woodworker Roger Harvey To Highlight In-Town Gallery In August

During August, In-Town Gallery will feature the woodworking art of Roger Harvey.

Roger has commented that he is either blessed or possibly cursed with a need and drive to create which has included furniture, photographs, pottery, jewelry, machines, tools, computer programs, stone walls, and fabricated or lathe turned works in wood.

Roger received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the University of Texas at Austin, where he also served as the director of the Arts and Crafts Center at the student union. Prior to joining

In-Town Gallery in 2011, he honed his skills as a potter and teacher on Cape Cod, as a goldsmith in Boston, and has worked on technical development in the jewelry industry.

Roger now works exclusively in wood, creating a variety of items such as bowls, jewelry chests, keepsake boxes, and sculptures. Working with locally sourced wood, he focuses on curves and fluid lines to reveal the unique natural qualities of each piece of wood. He often ages the wood under conditions that cause rot to begin which results in lines and color variations known as spalting.

Roger creates exquisite works of art with a high degree of finish and a sense of rhythm and balance. For the major new piece in this August’s exhibit, Roger is building a wall mounted cabinet from a very ornately veneered 100 year-old piano case.

In-Town Gallery has added new works from all its talented artists and will continue to host monthly First Friday receptions, with the next occurring on August 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend. In addition to the newest wood creations by Roger, the Gallery offers paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass, wearable silk creations, and metal works.

In-Town Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. Hours are Thursday through Monday from 12-6 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Please join us on August 6th for our First Friday reception or stop by to see our newest creations during our open hours.

Learn more at www.intowngallery.com