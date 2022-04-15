Back Alley Brings Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" To The Mars Theatre

Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to the Mars Theatre for "Sense and Sensibility," adapted to the stage from the Jane Austen classic.

Sense and Sensibility comes to the Mars Theatre with the full life and style of the extravagant Ziegfeld Follies.

The story tells the story of the impoverished Dashwood family. Sisters Elinor, who uses her head, and Marianne, who follows her heart, must navigate family, life and the tightrope walk of love.

Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality.

Performances will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 6 to May 15.

The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. Visit www.BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870.