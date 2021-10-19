Back Alley Productions Brings Halloween To The Stage With “The House Of Usher”

Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to the Mars Theatre for “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a dark retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s gothic classic about family, madness, isolation and buried secrets.

“We’ve expanded and modernized this classic horror story, from the master of macabre,” Director Madison Smith said. “We’re adding a new look at one of the most haunting stories of all time, exploring themes of isolation, madness and the lengths some are willing to go to to keep family secrets buried forever.”

The production focuses on Kristina and Damon, who receive a mysterious case and visit the House of Usher to assess the mental health of the residents. Overseen by the reclusive and almost otherworldly Roderick Usher, who tends to his ill and disturbed sister Madeline, the house is nestled in a dark shoreline with limited communication. And as Kristina and Damon dig further into the psyches of the residents, and the halls of the house, they uncover darker and darker horrors.

“We’re very excited to bring something scary and psychological to the stage,” Smith adds. “The audience will join our leads on a heart-pounding descent into madness, fear and evil.”

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., October 29 to November 7.Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating at the Mars Theatre is first come, first served.

The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. COVID -19 vaccinations or a negative COVID test are required to attend. Masks are required by all patrons at this time.

The production contains some adult language, violence and other thematic elements that are considered unsuitable for children. For more information visit www.BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870.