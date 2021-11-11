Back Alley Productions Brings Hilarious “Thanksgiving Play” To The Stage

Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to the Mars Theatre for “The Thanksgiving Play,” a hilarious comedy about theatre, Thanksgiving, and culture.

The Thanksgiving Play is probably Larissa Fasthorse's most well-known and accessible play. It tells the story of Logan, a school theater teacher. After a disastrous production of “The Iceman Cometh,” three hundred parents sign a petition to have her fired. Desperate to save her job and win everyone back, she decides to produce a historically accurate, but culturally sensitive, play about the First Thanksgiving.

"When a friend confessed her disappointment that there weren't more plays revolving around Thanksgiving, I set out to find a great one,” Director Krystale Dawson said. “That's when I discovered The Thanksgiving Play. As soon as I read it, I knew I wanted to direct the show. I'm incredibly grateful to Back Alley Productions for this opportunity and also to the cast and crew for all their hard work and dedication, and I hope the community comes out to celebrate Thanksgiving with BAP and see this hysterical and biting satire."

With the help of Jaxton (Logan's idealistic and unconventional boyfriend), Caden (a high-strung elementary school teacher and history expert), and Alicia (an odd but beautiful professional actress), Logan enthusiastically begins the first rehearsal. However, it's not long before things descend into utter chaos.

A sharp commentary on hyper-political correctness and a love letter to the mishaps of theatre, The Thanksgiving Play is ultimately an examination of the complexity of culture, respect and school district rules. The production contains some adult content that some might consider unsuitable for children.

The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 19 to 21 and Dec. 3 to 5.Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating at the Mars Theatre is first come, first served.

MASKS ARE ALSO REQUIRED BY ALL PATRONS AT THIS TIME.

For more information visit www.BAPshows.com.