Back Alley Productions Brings Jean-Paul Sartre's "No Exit" To The Mars Theatre

Back Alley Productions is bringing the celebrated drama "No Exit" to life at the Mars Theatre.

Written by existentialist writer Jean-Paul Sartre, the play tells the story about a trio of characters who find themselves trapped in another dimension. They must not only contend with their bizarre circumstances, but come to terms with each other.

They have no way out, and no escape from the past, present and future that surrounds them. Will their time together help them find peace with each other or will it just make things worse?

This play brings you on a journey of human nature, morality and the concepts of individual freedom. Join us for this intriguing tale that has fascinated and moved readers throughout the ages.

Performances are July 29 to August 7, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. Visit www.BAPshows.com for tickets and more info.