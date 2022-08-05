Back Alley Productions Hosting Auditions For "Murder On The Orient Express"

Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for the thrill of a lifetime as they bring "Murder on the Orient Express" to the stage.

Auditions will be held Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mars Theatre. Auditions can also be done online/remotely by request.

Performances will be weekends, October 14 to 23.

All aboard! Join us on The Orient Express, full of intrigue and surprises. We follow Detective Poirot in one of the most complicated cases of his career. While aboard the secrets the other passengers keep will be brought into the light and no one will be able to escape the detailed oriented gaze of Hercule Poirot.

CHARACTER LIST

Hercule Poirot

Monsieur Bouc

Mary Debenham

Hector MacQueen

Princess Dragomiroff

Greta Ohlsson

Countess Andrenyi

Helen Hubbard

Colonel Arbuthnot

Samuel Ratchett

The Conductor

Head Waiter

Sign up for auditions at www.bapshows.com/auditions