Big Fish, The Musical Comes To Chattanooga State

The Chattanooga State Theatre and Music Departments are pleased to present Andrew Lippa and John August’s BIG FISH, the musical adapted for the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton.

BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him—most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.

Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre—for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself. (synopsis from theatricalrights.com)

BIG FISH is directed by Jennifer Arbogast Wilson with choreography by Lindsay Fussell. Costume design, Brenda Schwab. Scenic design, Sarah Miecielica. Stage manager, Maggie Williams.

Performances at ChattState Humanities Auditorium, 4501 Amnicola Highway, January 28, 29, 30. (Friday & Saturday at 7:30, Sunday at 2:30). Tickets are FREE but reservations are required through Eventbrite: www.chattanoogastate.edu/theatre and “Chattanooga State Fine Arts” Facebook page.

Health and Safety: We will not be seating at full capacity and highly encourage patrons to wear a mask and socially distance while attending the show.