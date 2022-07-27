Broadway At The Memorial Auditorium Announces Single Performance On Sale Dates For 2022-23 Season

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium season are currently on sale. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation offers the opportunity to choose between three packages, guaranteeing seats to all 5 titles in the upcoming season.
Patrons not interested in purchasing a subscription can purchase single performance tickets to each of the five titles on the dates detailed above.
“It is our pleasure to roll out the much-anticipated single ticket on sale dates for the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium season,” said Nick Wilkinson, executive director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “We cannot wait to welcome our community back to the Memorial Auditorium this season for five spectacular performances.”
On each respective on sale date, patrons may purchase online at TivoliChattanooga.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Tivoli Theatre box office at 423-757-5580.
The complete Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium season as follows:
- AIN’T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE & TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Oct. 4-9, 2022
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF* Nov. 5, 2022
- MY FAIR LADY Feb. 3-4, 2023
- CHICAGO Feb. 28- Mar. 2, 2023
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR April 7-8, 2023
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN May 23-28, 2023
Single ticket on sale dates as follows:
- AIN’T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE & TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Aug. 8, 2022
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF* Aug. 15, 2022
- MY FAIR LADY Aug. 22, 2022
- CHICAGO Sept. 19, 2022
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Oct. 17, 2022
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN Nov. 7, 2022
* FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is only available for single performance ticket purchases. This engagement is not part of the 2022-2023 season subscription packages.
AIN’T TOO PROUD—THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS – OCTOBER 4-9, 2022
AIN’T TOO PROUD— THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF – NOVEMBER 5, 2022
Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF visits cities across North American. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. This production raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!
MY FAIR LADY – FEBRUARY 3-4, 2023
From Lincoln Center Theater comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?
CHICAGO – FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 2, 2023
After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR – APRIL 7-8, 2023
Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.
With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN – MAY 23-28, 2023
Winner of 6 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. The Washington Post calls DEAR EVAN HANSEN “Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history."
More information on the Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium 2022-2023 season can be found at the Foundation’s website, TivoliChattanooga.com.