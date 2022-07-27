Broadway At The Memorial Auditorium Announces Single Performance On Sale Dates For 2022-23 Season

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium season are currently on sale. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation offers the opportunity to choose between three packages, guaranteeing seats to all 5 titles in the upcoming season.

Patrons not interested in purchasing a subscription can purchase single performance tickets to each of the five titles on the dates detailed above.

“It is our pleasure to roll out the much-anticipated single ticket on sale dates for the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium season,” said Nick Wilkinson, executive director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “We cannot wait to welcome our community back to the Memorial Auditorium this season for five spectacular performances.”

On each respective on sale date, patrons may purchase online at TivoliChattanooga.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Tivoli Theatre box office at 423-757-5580. Friends of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation, current Broadway subscribers, and email newsletter subscribers will have special presale access to tickets. For more information about becoming a Friend, a Broadway subscriber, or an email newsletter subscriber, visit TivoliChattanooga.com.

The complete Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium season as follows:

AIN’T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE & TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Oct. 4-9, 2022

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF* Nov. 5, 2022

MY FAIR LADY Feb. 3-4, 2023

CHICAGO Feb. 28- Mar. 2, 2023

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR April 7-8, 2023

DEAR EVAN HANSEN May 23-28, 2023

Single ticket on sale dates as follows:

AIN’T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE & TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Aug. 8, 2022

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF* Aug. 15, 2022

MY FAIR LADY Aug. 22, 2022

CHICAGO Sept. 19, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Oct. 17, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Nov. 7, 2022

* FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is only available for single performance ticket purchases. This engagement is not part of the 2022-2023 season subscription packages.

AIN’T TOO PROUD—THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS – OCTOBER 4-9, 2022

AIN’T TOO PROUD— THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF – NOVEMBER 5, 2022

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF visits cities across North American. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. This production raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

MY FAIR LADY – FEBRUARY 3-4, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?