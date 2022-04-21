CHA Ballet Premieres Cinderella and Other New Works on May 7

Chattanooga Ballet, recently rebranded as CHA Ballet, will present a 1-hour abridged version of Cinderella along with creative new works by Artistic Director, Brian McSween and guest choreographer Alia Kache on Saturday, May 7 at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre.

Shows are at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $18 and $12 for children 12 and under.

Guest choreographer, Alia Kache, is a Chattanooga native and graduate of CHA Ballet. She is a kinetic storyteller, dancer, educator, and costume designer that has dedicated her choreographic voice to creating honest, thought-provoking theatrical experiences. Her work, Flock, has been reimagined for CHA Ballet’s professional company as a part of the New Works section of the program.

Cinderella will feature six professionals and 24 students from CHA Ballet’s award-winning training school. Condensed to a single hour, Cinderella features all new choreography and the work of professionals Andrea Chickness, Alessandra Ferrari-Wong, Hannah Harvey, Pierecton Mazell, Mary Kate Shearer and Nena Widtfeldt.

“We are excited to present this time-honored fairy tale as the culmination of a historic year for the organization,” said Artistic Director, Brian McSween. “Combined with exciting duets, solos and Alia Kache’s, Flock, it will be an outstanding production of professional dance.”

Executive Director, John Farrimond noted, “Due to Covid and theatre unavailability, this production of Cinderella is two years in the making. It is a wonderful Mother’s Day gift and a chance to share the joy of dance with the princesses and princes in your family.”

To purchase tickets to these performances, call (423) 267-8534 or purchase online at www.tinyurl.com/chacinderella