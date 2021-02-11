Chattanooga Author Releases Debut Children’s Novel

City Limits Publishing is excited to announce the release of “Like Kats and Dawgs,” a children’s novel by Chattanooga author J.E. Kraft.

Kraft started writing at the age of seven and hasn’t stopped writing since. She loves animals, insects, psychology, and science. She also advocates for mental health awareness, a prominent theme throughout her books.

Kraft decided to write the novel after bringing home her noisy new baby. According to her, “I wondered what our rescue cat was thinking. "Oh great. First the came the dog, and now this!"”

“Like Kats and Dawgs” describes the adventures of Kit the Kat and Doodle the Dawg. Kit finally finds a cozy place with his rescue family when a strange smell begins making his favorite human, Amelia, very sad.

He wants to help her, but Jack, Kit’s not-so-favorite human, ruins his plans by bringing the puppy, Doodle, home. Doodle immediately charms her way into the hearts of her humans and Kit quickly determines that she must go!

Kit has to make his family believe that Doodle is a bad dog. Just when his plans seem to be working, the strange smell threatens to undo everything and Kit must do the unthinkable: He must team up with the dog to help his human!

"Like Kats and Dawgs" is humorous and heart-felt. The adventures of Kit the Kat and Doodle the Dawg are sure to become a beloved part of any classroom or home library." - Kimberly Macasevich, Editor

Available in eReader, Paperback, and Hardback starting at $6.99.

To learn more about City Limits Publishing or to order a copy of the book, visit City Limits Publishing. Also available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

