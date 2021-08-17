Chattanooga Ballet Announces Its 2021-2022 Season With In-Person Performances

Chattanooga Ballet is excited to announce its 2021-2022 season and return to live, in-person performances.

After canceling part of its 2019-2020 season and the entirety of its 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to share the joy of its return to the stage with a new company of professional dancers hired from across the country.

“The 2021 – 2022 season represents a doubling of live performances and a continuation of efforts to grow the organization to entertain, educate and inspire a broader community,” said John Farrimond, Chattanooga Ballet’s Executive Director. “Developing the professional company and ballet school, finding a performance home at the UTC Fine Arts Center, and our upcoming rebranding are critical steps within our strategic plan.”

August 26

Capture, a new ballet by Artistic Director Brian McSween

Hunter Museum, 6 pm.

October 22 and October 23

Fall Repertory Concert

UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm

December 10-12

The Nutcracker

Tivoli Theatre, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

December 18

The Nutcracker

Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Greeneville, TN., 7:30 pm

February 11

Repertory Tour

Cookeville Performing Arts Center

Cookeville, TN., 7:30 pm

February 12

Repertory Tour

O’Brien Theatre at Roane State College

Harriman, TN., 7:30 pm

February 13

Repertory Tour

Williamson County Performing Arts Center

Franklin, TN., 3 pm

March 18 and March 19

Cinderella

UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

March 24

Apollo wth the Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra

Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm

April 30 and May 1

Student Performances

UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

May 7

Ballet in the Park

White Oak Park, Red Bank, TN., 7 pm

To learn more visit www.chattballet.org