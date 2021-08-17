Chattanooga Ballet Announces Its 2021-2022 Season With In-Person Performances

by

Chattanooga Ballet is excited to announce its 2021-2022 season and return to live, in-person performances.

After canceling part of its 2019-2020 season and the entirety of its 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to share the joy of its return to the stage with a new company of professional dancers hired from across the country.

“The 2021 – 2022 season represents a doubling of live performances and a continuation of efforts to grow the organization to entertain, educate and inspire a broader community,” said John Farrimond, Chattanooga Ballet’s Executive Director. “Developing the professional company and ballet school, finding a performance home at the UTC Fine Arts Center, and our upcoming rebranding are critical steps within our strategic plan.”

August 26

  • Capture, a new ballet by Artistic Director Brian McSween
  • Hunter Museum, 6 pm.

October 22 and October 23

  • Fall Repertory Concert
  • UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm

December 10-12

  • The Nutcracker
  • Tivoli Theatre, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

December 18

  • The Nutcracker
  • Niswonger Performing Arts Center
  • Greeneville, TN., 7:30 pm

February 11

  • Repertory Tour
  • Cookeville Performing Arts Center
  • Cookeville, TN., 7:30 pm

February 12

  • Repertory Tour
  • O’Brien Theatre at Roane State College
  • Harriman, TN., 7:30 pm

February 13

  • Repertory Tour
  • Williamson County Performing Arts Center
  • Franklin, TN., 3 pm

March 18 and March 19

  • Cinderella
  • UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

March 24

  • Apollo wth the Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra
  • Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm

April 30 and May 1

  • Student Performances
  • UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm

May 7

  • Ballet in the Park
  • White Oak Park, Red Bank, TN., 7 pm

To learn more visit www.chattballet.org

by

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

August 17, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

August 18, 2021

Thursday

August 19, 2021

Friday

August 20, 2021

Saturday

August 21, 2021

Sunday

August 22, 2021

Monday

August 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more