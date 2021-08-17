Chattanooga Ballet Announces Its 2021-2022 Season With In-Person Performances

Chattanooga Ballet is excited to announce its 2021-2022 season and return to live, in-person performances.
After canceling part of its 2019-2020 season and the entirety of its 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to share the joy of its return to the stage with a new company of professional dancers hired from across the country.
“The 2021 – 2022 season represents a doubling of live performances and a continuation of efforts to grow the organization to entertain, educate and inspire a broader community,” said John Farrimond, Chattanooga Ballet’s Executive Director. “Developing the professional company and ballet school, finding a performance home at the UTC Fine Arts Center, and our upcoming rebranding are critical steps within our strategic plan.”
August 26
- Capture, a new ballet by Artistic Director Brian McSween
- Hunter Museum, 6 pm.
October 22 and October 23
- Fall Repertory Concert
- UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm
December 10-12
- The Nutcracker
- Tivoli Theatre, 7:30 pm and 2 pm
December 18
- The Nutcracker
- Niswonger Performing Arts Center
- Greeneville, TN., 7:30 pm
February 11
- Repertory Tour
- Cookeville Performing Arts Center
- Cookeville, TN., 7:30 pm
February 12
- Repertory Tour
- O’Brien Theatre at Roane State College
- Harriman, TN., 7:30 pm
February 13
- Repertory Tour
- Williamson County Performing Arts Center
- Franklin, TN., 3 pm
March 18 and March 19
- Cinderella
- UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm
March 24
- Apollo wth the Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra
- Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm
April 30 and May 1
- Student Performances
- UTC Fine Arts Center, 7:30 pm and 2 pm
May 7
- Ballet in the Park
- White Oak Park, Red Bank, TN., 7 pm
